-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Centogene posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter.

CNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Centogene stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,289. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

