-$0.37 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.83). Myovant Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

MYOV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 437,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,755.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

