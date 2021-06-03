-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $559.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.