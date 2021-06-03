$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.83. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

