$0.90 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.95. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.99. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

