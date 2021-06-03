$1.33 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

