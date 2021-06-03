$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.