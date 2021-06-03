$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.84. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $194.12. The company had a trading volume of 497,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,674. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.23. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.