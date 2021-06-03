100,000 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVAC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

