10,290 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.