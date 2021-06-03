11,295 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of DM stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

