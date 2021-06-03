$122.65 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report sales of $122.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.06 million to $123.03 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $496.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $601.58 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,463,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 311,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,456. Q2 has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

