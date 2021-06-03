12,892 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research firms have commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

