13,355 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.