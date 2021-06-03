13,880 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

