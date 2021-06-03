16,396 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 10.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

