$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report $165.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.28 million and the highest is $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VSE by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

