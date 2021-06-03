$182.69 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $182.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.06 million and the highest is $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $749.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,232,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $44,576,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.05. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

