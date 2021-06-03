1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $2.23 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $267,948.07 and $148,070.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00005768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00070238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00286117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00196216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.69 or 0.01202959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,045.16 or 1.00861173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033910 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

