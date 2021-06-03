$201.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post $201.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.90 million and the lowest is $192.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $836.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $874.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $881.64 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $920.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -750.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

