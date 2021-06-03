21,633 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

