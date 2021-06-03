$23.85 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report $23.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the highest is $23.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.08.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

