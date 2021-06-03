$271.57 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $271.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.44 million and the highest is $271.70 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 969,628 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 725,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 28,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

