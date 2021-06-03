275 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $195.02. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

