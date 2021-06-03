$283.41 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report sales of $283.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.88 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

