2,929 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

