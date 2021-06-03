31,484 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,841. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81.

