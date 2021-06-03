32,001 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of ADPT opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,122 shares of company stock worth $27,660,704 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

