396 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $557,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $129.31 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $136.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

