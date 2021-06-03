4,412 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 169,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

