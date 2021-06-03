4,865 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

