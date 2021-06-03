$49.86 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $49.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.43 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $200.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.51 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $271.34 million, with estimates ranging from $241.23 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 156,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $657.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

