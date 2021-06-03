5,020 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

NYSE AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

