530 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $412.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

