$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $533.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $230,587. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

