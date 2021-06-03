5,581 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE opened at $68.70 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.