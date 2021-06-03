63,600 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 250.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 990,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

