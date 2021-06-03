6,790 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

SPCE opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

