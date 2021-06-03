7,270 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 775,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

