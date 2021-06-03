$77.10 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $77.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $318.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $320.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $337.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

