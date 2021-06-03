$770.47 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce sales of $770.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 574,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,695. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

