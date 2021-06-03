8,247 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

