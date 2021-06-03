8,705 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

