8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

