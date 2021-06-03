901 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $254.29 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

