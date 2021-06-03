A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AHC stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. A.H. Belo has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.63.

A.H. Belo’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

