A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.28

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 97861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

