Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

ABT stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

