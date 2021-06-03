Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $108.43. 391,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

