Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

